Kitchen Guy - Cheese and Onion Tart

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups unbleached flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter — chilled, cut into pieces

1/4 cup sour cream

1 large egg yolk

1/2 stick unsalted butter

1 3/4 pounds sweet onions — Vidalia, Walla Walla or Maui, thinly sliced

1 cup half and half

3 large egg yolks

1 large whole egg

Ground nutmeg

1 cup Fontina cheese or Swiss cheese — grated

Method

To make the crust: Preheat oven to 425 F. Blend the flour and salt in a food processor. Add butter and blend in using on and off pulses until mixture resembles coarse meal. Mix sour cream and egg yolk together. Add to flour mixture and blend, using pulses until dough begins to form clumps. Gather dough into a ball, flatten into a disk and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.

Roll out dough on lightly floured surface to 13-inch round. Transfer dough to 11-inch tart pan with removable bottom. Trim edges. Line dough with foil and fill with dried beans or pie weights. Bake 15 minutes. Remove foil and pie weights. Continue to bake until pale golden, piercing crust on bottom with fork if dough bubbles – about 15 minutes. Transfer to a rack and cool.

To make the filling: Turn the oven down to 325 F. Melt butter in heavy large skillet over medium low heat. Add onions and saute until very soft and golden, stirring often, about 45 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper; cool.

Whisk half and half, yolks and egg in medium bowl. Season with nutmeg, salt and pepper. Spread onions on crust. Sprinkle with cheese. Ladle liquid mixture over onions and cheese.

Bake until filling puffs and is golden – about 50 minutes. Cool slightly.

Serve warm or at room temperature.