Kitchen Guy - Pomegranate Glazed Stuffed Chicken Breasts

6 chicken breasts, deboned with skin left on

4 Tbsp unsalted butter, divided use

1 tsp salt, divided use

1 tsp pepper, divided use

1 package tubed polenta, sliced

orange rind for garnish

pomegranate seeds

mint leaves

For the Stuffing:

1 cup dried prunes, chopped

1 cup dried dates, chopped

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1 cup apple juice

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tsp grated orange zest

2 Tbsp Grand Marnier (you may substitute orange juice)

1 Tbsp unsalted butter

For the glaze:

1/2 cup pomegranate juice

2 Tbsp apple juice

1/4 tsp ground allspice

Make the fruit compote stuffing: In a saucepan, mix together the prunes, dates, cranberries, apple juice, brown sugar, orange zest, Grand Marnier (or orange juice), butter and allspice. Bring to a boil, stirring. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer until thickened, about 15 minutes. Cool so that you can handle the stuffing.

Make the pomegranate glaze: In a small saucepan, mix together the pomegranate and apple juices with the butter and simmer over medium heat until reduced and syrupy.

Stuff each chicken breast with equal amounts of the fruit compote, roll up and secure with toothpicks. Lightly brush the chicken with melted butter and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Place chicken in a 375 oven for an hour and brush with the glaze every 5 minutes during the last 15 minutes of cooking.

With the remaining butter, melt in a pan and add the polenta slices, quickly browning them. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Cut each chicken breast in half and mound, overlapping. Arrange polenta slices and garnish with pomegranate seeds and mint leaves.