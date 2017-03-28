Kitchen Guy - Cinnamon Raisin Scones

Ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour
3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup raisins, half golden, half regular
1 1/4 cups heavy cream
1 teaspoon cinnamon
3 tablespoons butter, melted
2 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
Method:
Preheat oven to 425.
Mix together flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and cinnamon in a bowl. Add the raisins.
Stir in the cream and mix until the dough holds together in a rough mass. It will be quite sticky.
Lightly flour a board and transfer the dough. Knead the dough 8 or 9 times. Form into a circle about 10 inches around.
Make the glaze by combining the melted butter, sugar and cinnamon. Brush over the top of the dough.
Cut the circle into 8 wedges and place each wedge on an ungreased baking sheet, spacing them at least 1 inch apart.
Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.
