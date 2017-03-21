Kitchen Guy - Pork Tenderloin – Vietnamese Style

Ingredients:

for dressing —

2 teaspoons honey

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon fish sauce

1 teaspoon Sriracha

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 pounds pork tenderloin, sliced lengthwise and then into 2 inch pieces

2 teaspoons fish sauce

2 teaspoons Sriracha (hot chile sauce)

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1/2 red bell pepper, diced

1/2 of small onion, thinly sliced

2 cups snow pea pods

1 1/2 cups fresh bean sprouts

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Method:

In a small bowl, combine the ingredients for the dressing and set aside.

Heat a grill or grill pan to medium high heat. In a small bowl, combine the fish sauce, Sriracha, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and brown sugar. Rub on pork tenderloin pieces. Grill pork for about 4 – 6 minutes per side or until pork is just cooked through. Watch closely so it does not burn. Remove from grill and place on a platter. Drizzle with the dressing.

In a sauté pan, heat the sesame oil and add the red pepper and onion. Stir and cook for 3 – 5 minutes until tender crisp. Add the snow peas and bean sprouts and cook an additional 2 – 3 minutes. You want the vegetables to remain crisp but slightly tender. Add the soy sauce and toss to coat.

To serve, place some of the vegetables on each plate and top with the caramelized pork. Sprinkle with cilantro.

Recipe by Chef Amy Casey