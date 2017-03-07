Pan-Oston, a Houchens Industries Company, is now hiring the following positions...
About Pan-Oston and Pan-Oston benefits:
Pan-Oston is a Houchens Industries Company
Located in Bowling Green, KY
Offering competitive dental, vision, and health insurance benefits
Providing Employee Stock Ownership Plans for long term employees
Paid holidays and vacation time
For more information and to apply, visit panoston.com/careers.
