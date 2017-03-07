Pan-Oston, a Houchens Industries Company, is now hiring the following positions...

Account Manager

Shipping Supervisor

Plant Cost Accountant

Maintenance Technician

And More!

About Pan-Oston and Pan-Oston benefits:

Pan-Oston is a Houchens Industries Company

Located in Bowling Green, KY

Offering competitive dental, vision, and health insurance benefits

Providing Employee Stock Ownership Plans for long term employees

Paid holidays and vacation time

For more information and to apply, visit panoston.com/careers.