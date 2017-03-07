Pan-Oston - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY Local Jobs

Pan-Oston

Pan-Oston, a Houchens Industries Company, is now hiring the following positions...

  • Account Manager
  • Shipping Supervisor
  • Plant Cost Accountant
  • Maintenance Technician
  • And More!

About Pan-Oston and Pan-Oston benefits:  

  • Pan-Oston is a Houchens Industries Company

  • Located in Bowling Green, KY

  • Offering competitive dental, vision, and health insurance benefits

  • Providing Employee Stock Ownership Plans for long term employees

  • Paid holidays and vacation time

For more information and to apply, visit panoston.com/careers.
Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.