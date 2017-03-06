Kitchen Guy - Crab Imperial

Ingredients:

8 Tbsp (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

3 Tbsp flour

2 cups heavy cream

1 lb jumbo lump crabmeat, picked over for shell pieces

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/4 cup yellow onion, minced

1/4 cup parsley, minced

2 Tbsp sherry

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 1/2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp dry mustard

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method:

Heat oven to 400°. Heat 5 Tbsp of the butter in a 2-quart saucepan over medium high heat. Add the flour, and cook, stirring until smooth, about 2 minutes. Whisk in the cream, bring to a boil and reduce the heat to medium. Cook, stirring, until thickened, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir int he crabmeat, half the panko, the bell pepper, onion, parsley, sherry, lemon juice, Worcestershire, half the paprika, mustard powder, and salt and pepper.

Divide the mixture evenly kong 6 ramekins. Place the ramekins on a baking sheet and set aside.

In a small bowl, mix the remaining butter, panko and paprika until evenly combined. Sprinkle the seasoned breadcrumbs over each ramekin.

Bake until lightly browned and bubbling in the center , about 15 minutes. Sprinkle remaining parsley and serve hot with toast points on the side.