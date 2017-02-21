Kitchen Guy - Tuscan Soup

Ingredients:

1 lb Italian sausage (sweet or mild)

2 Tbsp Italian seasoning

1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 lb pancetta (or bacon) diced

1 large onion, diced

2 Tbsp minced garlic

8 cups chicken broth

6 medium red potatoes, cubed

1 cup cream (or half and half)

1 bunch fresh kale, washed and chopped

Method:

Mix the Italian seasoning with the sausage. In a large stock pot, cook the sausage and red pepper flakes until nicely browned, about 10 minutes. Drain and set aside in a bowl.

Cook the pancetta (or bacon) in the same pot until crispy. Drain the excess oil, leaving a little bit of the fat in the pot.

Stir in the onions and garlic and cook until soft. Add the chicken broth and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the potatoes and boil until they are fork tender, about 12 to 15 minutes.

Reduce the heat to medium and stir in the cream and cooked sausage and cook until heat through.

Mix the kale into the soup before serving.