Kitchen Guy - Moroccan Spiced Chicken

For the Sauce:
1/4 cup orange juice
1 Tbsp mild honey
1 tsp fresh lemon juice
1 cinnamon stick
1/4 tsp red pepper flakes
2 Tbsp unsalted butter
For the chicken:
1/2 tsp ground cumin
1/2 tsp mild paprika
1/4 tsp black pepper
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 lbs chicken breasts, sliced 1/4-inch thick
1 1/4 tsp salt
Heat a grill pan over medium heat until hot.
Simmer all sauce ingredients except butter in a small saucepan, uncovered, stirring occasionally for 2 minutes. Set aside while cooking the chicken.
In a small skillet, cook the cumin, paprika and pepper in oil over medium low heat, stirring until fragrant. Transfer to a small bowl, reserving the skillet for the sauce. Don’t clean the pan!
Brush some spiced oil on 1 side of each of the chicken slices, then sprinkle with salt. Arrange 2 chicken slices in the grill pan, oiled sides down, and brush the tops with some of the spiced oil. Grill for 2 minutes, then turn over and grill until just cooked through, about 3 minutes more. Transfer to a platter and cover with foil.
Pour the sauce through a strainer into the reserved pot and discard the solids in the strainer. Add any juices from the chicken that have accumulated on the platter. Bring the sauce to a boil the remove from the heat and add the butter. Swirl until the butter is incorporated.
Season the sauce with salt and spoon over the chicken before serving.
