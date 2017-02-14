Kitchen Guy - Moroccan Spiced Chicken

Ingredients:

For the Sauce:

1/4 cup orange juice

1 Tbsp mild honey

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

1 cinnamon stick

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

For the chicken:

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp mild paprika

1/4 tsp black pepper

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 lbs chicken breasts, sliced 1/4-inch thick

1 1/4 tsp salt

Method:

Heat a grill pan over medium heat until hot.

Simmer all sauce ingredients except butter in a small saucepan, uncovered, stirring occasionally for 2 minutes. Set aside while cooking the chicken.

In a small skillet, cook the cumin, paprika and pepper in oil over medium low heat, stirring until fragrant. Transfer to a small bowl, reserving the skillet for the sauce. Don’t clean the pan!

Brush some spiced oil on 1 side of each of the chicken slices, then sprinkle with salt. Arrange 2 chicken slices in the grill pan, oiled sides down, and brush the tops with some of the spiced oil. Grill for 2 minutes, then turn over and grill until just cooked through, about 3 minutes more. Transfer to a platter and cover with foil.

Pour the sauce through a strainer into the reserved pot and discard the solids in the strainer. Add any juices from the chicken that have accumulated on the platter. Bring the sauce to a boil the remove from the heat and add the butter. Swirl until the butter is incorporated.

Season the sauce with salt and spoon over the chicken before serving.