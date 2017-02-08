Kitchen Guy - Cinnamon Cheesecake Bars

Ingredients:

2 tubes refrigerated crescent rolls

2 8-oz pkgs cream cheese, softened

1 1/2 cups sugar, divided use

1 Tbsp vanilla

1 Tbsp ground cinnamon

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°.

Open a tube of crescent rolls and flatten all of the dough into the bottom of an ungreased 9×13 glass baking dish.

Mix the cream cheese with 1 cup sugar and vanilla until smooth and creamy. Spread the mixture over the dough.

Open the second tube of crescent rolls and place the dough over the filling and, with your fingers, press the perforations together. Drizzle melted butter over the top layer of dough.

Mix 1/2 cup sugar and the cinnamon. Sprinkle on top of the melted butter.

Bake for 30 minutes. Let cool. Refrigerate well before cutting and serving.