Man Arrested for Murdering Family Member in Bowling Green - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News Express

Man Arrested for Murdering Family Member in Bowling Green

Posted: Updated:

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A man is in custody for the murder of a family member. Bowling Green police arrested and charged 57-year-old Gregory Shields Thursday for the murder of his relative, 87-year-old Samuel Murrell. Around 4 AM police received a call from Shields saying their was a murder at his residence at 1313 South Lee Drive. When police arrived, they learned through Murrell's wife that Shields went into Murrell's bedroom and struck him numerous times in the head and neck with his fist. Shields then left the room, returned with a knife and began slashing at Murrell according to police reports. Murrell died from multiple stab wounds and Shields now faces both murder and tampering with evidence charges. 

"It is unfortunate that we are this early into the year and have already had two homicide investigations. It is unusual for Bowling Green to have a homicide, however we are not completely immune from that," said Bowling Green Police PIO Ronnie Ward.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.