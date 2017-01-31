Kitchen Guy - Pork Chops with Butternut Squash and Apples - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kitchen Guy - Pork Chops with Butternut Squash and Apples

Ingredients:

4 boneless pork chops, about 1/2″ to 3/4″ thick
3 Tbsp vegetable oil, divided use
1/4 cup finely chopped shallots
1 1/2 cups peeled and diced butternut squash
1 tsp chopped fresh sage
1 large Granny Smith apple, peeled, sliced and chopped
bottled Champagne vinaigrette dressing
salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Season pork chops with salt and pepper. Heat 2 Tbsp oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add chops and brown on beach side, about 5 to 7 minutes each until chops are cooked through.

Remove the chops from the pan and place on a plate covered with foil to keep warm. In the same pan add the remaining oil, shallots, butternut squash, sage, salt and pepper and sauté 2 to 3 minutes.

Add 1/4 cup warm water and continue to cook until the squash begins to soften. You may need to add more water. Add the apples and sauté another 2 minutes.

Return the chops to the pan. Add Champagne vinaigrette and continue to cook until squash is very tender.

