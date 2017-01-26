Woman Found With Gunshot Wound to Chest in Allen Co.

Adolphus, KY (WNKY-TV) - A woman is in the hospital after police found her with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police found Beverly Buckley around 11:30 Tuesday night at a home on Meadors Lane in Allen County. They won't say at this time what hospital Buckley is in or what her condition is. WNKY asked authorities if this incident might be connected to the ongoing murder investigation in which 38-year-old Wendell Jackson was found dead in his home on Hade Bell Road earlier this month, but deputies say the incidents appear to be isolated and at this time they don't believe they are connected. The Allen County Sheriff's Department asks that if you have any information on either incident to contact them at 270-237-3210.