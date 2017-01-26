Smiths Grove Man Wanted for Raping Girl Under Age 12

Smiths Grove, KY (WNKY-TV) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a Smiths Grove man accused of raping and sexually abusing a girl under the age of 12. On Thursday an Edmonson County Grand Jury returned an indictment for multiple counts of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse against 31-year-old Dustin Ray Russell. Police say Russell was placed in a position of trust to watch the girl and is not directly related to the victim. Russell is a white male, about six-feet-tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If you have any information on his whereabouts contact KSP at 270-782-2010.