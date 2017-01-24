City Improvement Projects Could Leave Money in Your Hands

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - If you live in or near downtown Bowling Green, you may be eligible for as much as $5,000 to upgrade your home's exterior. Homeowners in the area from Fairview Avenue to 14th Avenue and the U.S. 31 Bypass to Chestnut Street can apply for the money, because the city was awarded a $400,000 grant by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grant money is specifically for property owners to get exterior upgrades like new doors and windows and is a one-time deal. Be warned though: the grants are on a first come first serve basis. Your property must also go through a historic review before any work can be done. For more information visit: www.bgky.org

