National Corvette Museum Attendance Rises

Attendance numbers at the National Corvette Museum in 2016 were the second-highest in its history. The museum welcomed over 220,000 visitors last year, up three point five percent from 2015. Visitors were at an all-time high in 2014 after a sinkhole opened up in the Skydome, swallowing eight cars and becoming a viral sensation. The sinkhole exhibit and the restored Skydome continue to be highly popular attractions.

"We've just been seeing a lot of increase in attendance since the sinkhole happened in 2014, so this year will be the third year since that happened, and we're excited that people are still interested in hearing the story and seeing the damaged cars," said Katie Frassinelli, Marketing and Communications Manager.