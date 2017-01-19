WKU Narrows Down Candidate to be Future President

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Western Kentucky University's Board of Regents has made it an open secret about who they want to be their next President. On Wednesday the board announced the selection of Dr. Timothy Caboni as their preferred candidate. Caboni currently works as Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs at the University of Kansas and has more than 20 years experience in higher education. He also has ties to the University, he received a Master's degree in Corporate and Organizational Communications from WKU. If Dr. Caboni accepts the offer of the Regents to be WKU's 10th President, a formal announcement will be made by the end of the month. Caboni will visit the WKU campus on January 25th and 26th to hold a number of meetings and open forums to hear from faculty, staff, students, stakeholders and the public.

Forums:

January 26, 2017

9:30 a.m. Staff forum, Downing Student Union, 3002-3007

1:30 p.m. Student forum, Downing Student Union, 3002-3007

3:00 p.m. Faculty forum, Downing Student Union, 3002-3007

5-6:30 p.m. Public/community reception, Augenstein Alumni Center, Robertson-Feix Ballroom