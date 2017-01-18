WKU Students Going to Women's March in Washington D.C.

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Just one day after Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States, tens of thousands will gather in Washington D.C. and other cities through out the country to march for women's rights, including a number from South Central Kentucky. About 26 students from Western Kentucky University will depart Friday, making the trek to the nation's capital to take part in the Women's March, a gathering to promote the protection of women's rights such as health care. Participants will travel free of charge in the activity organized by WKU and it's Center for Citizenship and Social Justice. Two of the students we spoke to tell us they are excited to be a part of history and are thankful to be a part of a university that gives them the opportunity to do this.

"I am in the Department of Public Health, my passion is women's health and so for me it's to go out there and have a voice for those who can't go and can't afford to go," said Mollie Berger a WKU Master's of Public Health Student.

"The voting against the health care for women, for children, for rural Americans, it really effects all of us and I feel I'd be hypocritical if I tell my child you stand up to bullies and I don't take this chance to stand up," said Zona Ascensio another WKU Master's of Public Health Student.

The group will return early Sunday morning. The Women's March begins at 10 AM on Saturday in Washington.

