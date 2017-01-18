Bowling Green Post Office Moving Locations

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Bowling Green's downtown Post Office will soon change locations. Post Office officials said the carriers at the facility on 11th Street will move to the Scottsville Road facility to help make operations flow more efficiently. That makes the 11th Street building too large for just a retail store and post office operation. Officials say they have some areas in mind relatively close to the downtown location, but before they disclose those options, they will have a meeting on January 31st at La Gala to hear input from the public on where the new location should go.

"(We'll take) input on how they like our operations or where they would like to see them relocated to. We are open to any information that the public would like to share on this activity of relocating our retail and post office box locations," said USPS Real Estate Specialist Phillip Doyle.

The meeting starts at 6 PM on January 31st. You can also submit written comments up to 30 days after the meeting to:

Phillip Doyle

United States Postal Service

PO Box 27497

Greensboro, NC 27498-1103