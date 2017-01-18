Kitchen Guy - Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Ingredients:

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

16 large shrimp, peeled and deveined

6 large garlic cloves, peeled and minced

3 shallots, peeled and chopped fine

30 cherry tomatoes, halved

1 1/2 cups canned crushed Italian tomatoes

1 2/3 cups dry white wine

3./4 tsp red pepper flakes

1 sprig oregano, leaves stripped and chopped

salt and freshly ground pepper

1/2 lb linguine

Italian (flat leaf) parsley for garnish

Method:

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add shrimp and cook, turning once, until just cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

Add garlic and shallots to same skillet and cook until soft, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add cherry tomatoes, canned tomatoes, wine and oregano. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Simmer the mixture, stirring occasionally, until the cherry tomatoes are softened and the sauce has thickened, about 20 minutes.

Cook the pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water. Drain and reserve 1/4 cup of the pasta water.

Add parsley, red pepper flakes, pasta, pasta water and shrimp to a skillet and toss well. Divide the pasta and sauce between warmed plates, arranging the shrimp in the center.