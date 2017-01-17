Glasgow Man Arrested - Tried to Bring a Knife and Hatchet into Movie Theater

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) - Glasgow police arrested 31-year-old Joshua Cogar after he tried to bring a homemade knife and hatchet into a movie theater on Saturday. Cogar is in the Barren County Detention Center facing charges of public intoxication of a controlled substance other than alcohol and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Cogar allegedly entered the Highland Marquee Cinemas in Glasgow on Saturday around 9:30 PM with a backpack, which is against theater policy. Glasgow Police Officer Tammy Britt who was working security detail at the theater, stopped Cogar and asked to search his backpack. Inside she found the homemade knife and a hatchet. Cogar was arrested on the scene and at this time police are not saying publicly what his intentions with the weapons may have been.

"At this time I can't release. Of course I don't know what his intentions were, but obviously he was under the influence so when you're under the influence people make bad decisions, like trying to sneak a hatchet and a homemade knife into a movie theater full of people," said Glasgow Police Lt. Jimmy Phelps.

Police say they are grateful for Officer Britt's diligence in stopping Cogar before he made it into the theater.