Flu Cases on the Rise in Kentucky

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - The number of flu cases continues to increase across the United States, including here in Kentucky. The latest report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Kentucky is one of 21 states to have what has been termed widespread cases of the flu. More than 15,000 cases of the flu have been diagnosed so far this season and according to the C-D-C more than 200,000 people are hospitalized each year from complications of the flu. Medical professionals say the best way to protect yourself from the flu is to get the vaccine.