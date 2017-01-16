Martin Luther King Day Celebration in Bowling Green

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A week long celebration of the Reverend Martin Luther King Junior's life wrapped up Monday with a commemorative march from the Warren County Justice Center to the historic State Street Baptist Church. The hundreds in attendance sang songs while marching and carried posters with Dr. King's motivational words. At the church the group continued their remembrance with more songs and listening to a guest speaker. Participants said the goal of the celebration is to remember Dr. King's legacy and to keep working on unity and equality in the future.

"It's an honor and a privilege to even celebrate his day. It's a celebration of love," said Linda Hill a member of the MLK Planning Committee.

"He didn't see color, he didn't see sexual orientation, he just saw people. He wanted all of us to live that life of where everybody would be equal," said Tamara Glass a MLK Day Participant.