KSP Searching for Murder Suspect

Horse Cave, KY (WNKY-TV) - Kentucky State Police continue their search for a Hart County man wanted for murdering his brother in August 2016. 54-year-old Mardy Jones of Horse Cave is wanted for the shooting death of his brother 39-year-old Ronald West at his home on 120 Margaret Street in Horse Cave on August 7th. A Hart County Grand Jury handed down an indictment on Jones on Thursday. He is six feet three inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact KSP at (270)782-2010.