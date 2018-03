Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Glasgow man is behind bars after committing an armed robbery. 21-year-old Tyler Meadows allegedly robbed a victim by gun point on Eastview Drive in Glasgow on Wednesday. Police apprehended Meadows near the scene of the crime, attempting to escape detention by hiding behind a residence. He's in the Barren County Detention Center facing charges of robbery first degree and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.