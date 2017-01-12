Bowling Green Woman Arrested for Counterfeit Money

Smiths Grove, KY (WNKY-TV) - 46-year-old Tammy Alford of Bowling Green is in jail after attempting to pay for lottery tickets with a counterfeit $100 bill at the Smiths Grove Travel Center on Wednesday. Once deputies arrived on scene and spoke with Alford she reportedly had slurred speech. Alford granted deputies consent to search her purse where three small plastic bags and a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue were found. Alford admitted to deputies that she smoked methamphetamine. Alford is being held in the Warren County Regional Jail and faces charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument and other drug related charges.