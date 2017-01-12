Water Fowl Found Dead Hanging in Tree Near Justice Center

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Police are searching for answers after two water fowl, a duck and a goose, were found dead and hanging by a rope in a tree on Center Street in Bowling Green near the Warren County Justice Center on Wednesday. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers removed the birds from the tree and they are investigating the matter. Officials say the person or persons in charge could be charged under Federal Law with wanton waste since water fowl are protected and regulated by the Federal Government.

"Most of the time this is a Federal violation, a wanton waste charge. A lot of it is dependent on case history, but someone charged with this violation could potentially lose their hunting rights and pay a significant fine," said Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Officer Brad Bowles.

If you have any information contact Kentucky State Police and ask for officers with the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Department.