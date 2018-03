Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Bowling Green man is in jail after being accused of sexually abusing a disabled woman. Bowling Green Police arrested 23-year-old Robert Bagwell Jr. on January third. Bagwell is accused of sexually abusing an adult female who was incapable of giving consent because she has a disability. Bagwell admitted to police that he sexually abused the woman. He's being held in the Warren County Regional Jail facing first degree sexual abuse charges.