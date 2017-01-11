Kitchen Guy - Fish & Chips (Low-Fat Version)

Ingredients:

For the Tartar Sauce:

1 cup low fat mayonnaise

2 Tbsp finely chopped sweet pickles

2 tsp pickle juice

1 Tbsp capers, drained

2 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp minced shallot

1/2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

salt and pepper to taste

For the Fish:

3 slices whole wheat bread, torn into pieces

1/2 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

2 large egg whites

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp fresh parsley, finely minced

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1 1/2 lbs white fish filet (cod, halibut, etc), cut into 3 oz portions

Method:

Make the tartar sauce by whisking together the mayonnaise, pickles, pickle juice, capers, lemon juice, shallot and Worcestershire in a bow. Season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Make the coating for the fish. Adjust the oven rack to the middle position and heat to 400º. Pulse the bread chunks in a food processor until coarsely ground. Place on a rimmed baking sheet and bake, stirring occasionally, until golden about 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer toasted breadcrumbs to a shallow dish.

In another shallow dish, combine 1/4 cup of the tartar sauce, 1/4 cup flour, egg white, mustard, parsley and cayenne. Place remaining flour, salt and pepper in a third shallow dish.

Raise the oven temperature to 450º. Set a wire rack inside a rimmed baking sheet and spray lightly with cooking spray.

Pat the fish dry and, one at a time, dredge filets lightly in seasoned flour. Dip top sides of filets in tartar sauce-egg white mixture and cover top and sides with breadcrumbs. Leave the bottom uncoated.

Transfer coated filets to prepared rack and spray each lightly with cooking spray. Bake until crumbs are golden and fish is cooked through, about 10 to 12 minutes.

Serve with remaining tartar sauce and “chips.”

To make the chips, Slice red skin potatoes into wedges. Spray lightly with cooking spray. Place on a baking sheet alongside fish and bake for 12 minutes until crispy. Lightly salt immediately after removing from oven.