Murder Investigation in Allen County

Allen County, KY (WNKY-TV) - A homicide investigation is under way in Allen County after a man was found dead in his home over the weekend. 38-year-old Wendell Jackson was found dead in his home at 1114 Hade Bell Road on January 7th. Allen County Coroner Darren Davis confirmed the death investigation is now being conducted as a homicide. Police are not releasing any other information about a suspect or manner of death at this time. If you have any information contact the Allen County Sheriff's Department at 270-237-3306.