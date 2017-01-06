Police Searching for Missing Russellville Teen

Russellville, KY (WNKY-TV) - Russellville Police are searching for a missing teen who could be in the Bowling Green area. On December 13th 17-year-old Tyquan Lorm ran away from his foster home with an unknown man who goes by the nickname of 'TEZ.' Police have reason to believe he might be in Bowling Green. Lorm is described as an African American man about five foot five inches, 110 pounds with brown curly hair and hazel eyes. If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Russellville Police Department.