First Shooting of 2017 in Bowling Green

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Bowling Green had it's first shooting of 2017, less than a day into the new year. Georgedon Spiller was shot outside of an apartment complex at 180 Coachman Court in Bowling Green around 8:30 Sunday night. According to police reports, Spiller told officers that two men shot at him as he was walking toward the apartment. Spiller was transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green, but later taken to a Nashville hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Police continue their investigation, and while no suspects are in custody, they believe this was an isolated incident so residents in the area need not be overly concerned.

"We've been able to gather enough intelligence on it now to say that we don't fear there are other people in danger," said BGPD Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward.