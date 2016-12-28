Christmas Tree Recycling Helps Area Fish Habitats

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Christmas has come and gone, but before you get rid of your tree, consider donating it to help area fish habitats. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife will collect Christmas trees to create brush reefs, which they plan to put in lakes across the Commonwealth to provide nesting and breeding habitats for game fish. The trees also make good homes for invertebrates and smaller fish, which in turn provide food for larger fish. In Bowling Green you can drop off your decoration free trees at Cabelas on Scottsville Road or at the Southwest District Fisheries Office on Bennett Lane.

For more information and drop off spots visit: http://fw.ky.gov/Fish/Pages/xmas_tree_recycling.aspx