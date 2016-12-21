Bowling Green Man in Custody for Killing Female Roommate

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Bowling Green man is in jail for killing his female roommate on Tuesday. Bowling Green Police arrested 32-year-old David Limbocker just after midnight for the murder of his roommate, 52-year-old Rachel Martin. Police responded to 176 Pembroke Court for what was originally a death investigation around 10:30 Tuesday night. Martin was found by authorities in her bedroom with a blunt force trauma wound to the head and a bloody hammer was located under her bed. Limbocker admitted to police that he killed Martin. He's in the Warren County Regional Jail on a $500,000 bond. This is the fifth murder in Bowling Green so far in 2016, which is up from 2015 where one murder took place in the city limits.

"We have gone from zero to as many as seven in one year. We had five this year and last year we've had one, so it just fluctuates so much, but really that's good that we don't have to deal with numbers for a homicide rate. We really feel like Bowling Green is a safe community to live in," said Bowling Green Police Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward.

