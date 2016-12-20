Body Found in an Ohio County Lake is Now a Murder Case

Beaver Dam, KY (WNKY-TV) - Police are now investigating the body of a woman discovered in a lake in Ohio County, Kentucky as a murder case. Kentucky State Police confirmed through autopsy that 30-year-old Amanda Riley of Livermore, Kentucky was murdered. Her body was found by a hunter around 8 AM Sunday on Peabody WMA property near Beaver Dam, Kentucky. Police say Riley died from multiple blunt force trauma wounds and now they need your help with the investigation.

"It's a very rural area, there's no one that lives out there, so if someone noticed her or noticed someone else that was acting suspiciously in this wildlife area let us know. We'd really like to know that. For one it develops a time line and it could help build some suspects for us," said Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Officer Trooper Corey King.

If you have any information contact KSP at 270.826.3312, or if you wish may remain anonymous, call 800.222.5555.