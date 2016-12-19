4 Indicted in Butler County Double Murder Case

Butler County, KY (WNKY-TV) - Four people were indicted by a Butler County Grand Jury on Monday in connection to the double murder that occurred on November 9th where two unidentified individuals were found dead in a burnt vehicle off Region-Reedyville Road in Butler County.

33-year-old Charles Lindsey of Roundhill was indicted and remains in the Butler County Jail where he is charged with:

· Murder

· Arson

· Tampering With Physical Evidence

22-year-old Arlexis Kawai of Bowling Green was indicted and remains in the Warren County Regional Jail where he is charged with:

· Complicity to Murder

· Facilitation to Murder

· Complicity to Arson

· Facilitation to Arson

· Tampering With Physical Evidence

· Persistent Felony Offender 1st Degree

21-year-old Helen Rone of Roundhill was indicted and remains in the Butler County Jail where she is charged with:

· Complicity to Murder

· Facilitation to Murder

· Complicity to Arson

· Facilitation to Arson

· Tampering With Physical Evidence

27-year-old Kayla Ford of Edmonton was indicted and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail where she is charged with:

· Complicity to Murder

· Facilitation to Murder

· Complicity to Arson

· Facilitation to Arson

· Tampering With Physical Evidence

Kentucky State Police have not released the victims names. They tell us they are awaiting an official confirmation from the medical examiner's office before the names will be released.