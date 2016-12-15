One Dead After Crash on I-65 South in Bowling Green

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - One man is dead and traffic was diverted for more than three hours after their van was struck by a grain truck on I-65 South in Bowling Green. Kentucky State Police and other authorities responded to the scene at South bound exit 22 on I-65 around 11:00 AM Thursday. Police say the driver of the van, who was merging onto the interstate, left the ramp, drove into a ditch that runs parallel to the road, veered into oncoming traffic and was struck by a tractor trailer carrying grain. The driver of the van, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries according to KSP. Grain was spilled all over three lanes of the interstate, causing the road to be closed for hours. Police say it's unclear if a medical condition or if drugs or alcohol are to blame.

"We've got re-constructionists here on the scene trying to figure out why or what caused this gentleman to run off the entrance ramp there," said KSP Trooper B.J. Eaton.