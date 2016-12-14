Mike Sanford Named Head Coach of WKU Football

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Western Kentucky University named its new head football coach Wednesday, and his name may be familiar if you're a Notre Dame fan. Mike Sanford left the job of offensive coordinator at Notre Dame, and has ties to WKU from 2010 when he was the quarterbacks coach. The head coaching position became vacant when Jeff Brohm departed for Purdue earlier this month. Before Notre Dame, Sanford was part of the coaching staff at Stanford and Boise State, his alma mater. His duties will begin after the Hilltoppers play Memphis in the Boca Raton Bowl.

"I just wanted to make sure that everybody understands that I have a passion for this place, I have a passion for this job, and most importantly, I can't wait to attack this job with an enthusiasm that is really unknown," said Sanford.