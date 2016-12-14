UPDATE: BGHS Basketball Coach Arrested for Sexual Abuse Involving a Student

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Bowling Green High School girls basketball coach is behind bars after being accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old male student. Around 11 PM Tuesday, after school officials contacted police about an alleged instance of sexual abuse, BGPD arrested 24-year-old Houston Bunton, an instructional assistant and assistant girls basketball coach. According to police reports, Bunton allegedly invited the 15-year-old boy to his home at 1706 O'Shea Street on Thanksgiving weekend. The victim told police that during the visit Bunton performed oral sex on him. Bunton admitted to police that he did touch the student inappropriately. Bunton is being held on a $25,000 bond and he's charged with first degree sexual abuse and sodomy in the third degree. School officials say Bunton resigned earlier in the afternoon before his arrest.

"He had a background check and there were no indications of any issues there. Also, it's very important for parents, students and staff if they have concerns they need to report that immediately to school officials or to legal authorities. I think that's extremely important, in this situation a staff member reported something that concerned them, that led to the investigation which ultimately led to Mr. Bunton's arrest," said Superintendent for Bowling Green Independent Schools Gary Fields.

Police are investigating to find out if more victims are involved or if other instances of sexual abuse took place.