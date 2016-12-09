Bowling Green Airport Cancels Atlanta Route

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - As of January 8, 2017, you will no longer be able to fly from Bowling Green to Atlanta, Georgia. Airport officials met Monday and decided to terminate all flights from Bowling Green to Atlanta due to a lack of demand. Back on November 1st, the airport already cut their Atlanta flights by half, with the hope of increasing load factors on the planes. Officials tell us they will continue to fly to Destin, Florida. Those flights will resume in March of 2017 and will be taken on a month to month basis. Airport Manager Rob Barnett tells us it's bittersweet, but the reality is he wants the airline to be self-sustaining and fiscally responsible. Barnett says the only way the airline will accomplish those things is for the community to use the routes.

"If this community wants to continue to have the opportunity to fly and grow an air service and look at new routes and destinations, you have to use it. You simply have to use it or you lose it, I know that's simplistic terminology, but it's the truth. It's the absolute truth."

The prices for the Destin route will likely increase, but Barnett says the airline's convenience is worth the slightly higher ticket prices.