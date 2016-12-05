Jeff Brohm Accepts Head Coaching Job at Purdue

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - The newly vacant position of head football coach at Western Kentucky University was front and center for Athletic Director Todd Stewart, as he addressed the media on Monday to discuss the departure of Coach Jeff Brohm. Brohm announced on Monday morning that he had accepted a head coaching job at Purdue University, and that school conducted its own news conference to introduce Brohm at about the same time as the WKU event. During his three seasons at WKU, Brohm led the Hilltoppers to a 30-10 record, two conference championships and two bowl victories. Stewart said that after meeting with Brohm on Sunday, he felt that there was a 50-50 chance of him staying. He stated that Brohm's departure was likely a combination of a higher salary and the allure of coaching a Big Ten team. According to Stewart, there is currently no timetable for filling the vacant head coach position. Defensive Coordinator Nick Holt has been named the interim head coach and will lead the Hilltoppers in the Boca Raton Bowl against Memphis on December 20th.

""I don't really want to get into candidates. I mean, every athletic director in America has a shortlist of people that they would have if a job were to open up and certainly I have that too but beyond that I don't really have anything to add," said Stewart.