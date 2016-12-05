City Workers Ready to Battle Snow

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Winter weather preparations have begun in the city of Bowling Green. Public Works crews have already gone through training, performed maintenance on their 10 snow plows and have stocked up on 2,000 tons of de-icer for the winter months. They tell us this year they've ordered the same amount of supplies as years past and they have not set aside any extra funds. However, this year they do have an extra snow plow truck to add to their fleet and they will be adding an additional truck each year for the next three years to help combat large snow falls. City workers say when snow falls, stick to social media for the latest road condition updates.

"We will constantly update people through Facebook, through twitter, through text messages letting them know what the roads are like, whether or not we are recommending that people stay off of them, what kind of situation we have going on and how we are keeping up with those A,B,C, and D routes," said City of Bowling Green Public Information Officer Kim Lancaster.

For more information on how to sign up for alerts visit: www.bgky.org