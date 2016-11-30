Local Red Cross Volunteers to Help TN Fire Victims

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - The American Red Cross has already responded to one and a half times more disasters nationwide in 2016 compared to last year. These events include flooding from hurricane Matthew as well as the most recent wildfires affecting Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky. Workers at the Bowling Green Chapter of the Red Cross are readying volunteers to aid in the Gatlinburg fires. They tell us they should be heading to the area next week to offer their help. Workers say collecting food and clothing is a great way to help, but money is the most needed resource.

"The best way to help is just to make a monetary donation. That way we are able to provide that immediate mass care that we are doing with sheltering and feeding, but as we begin that long term recovery process that money not only lets the clients get what they need, but it helps build the community within itself," says American Red Cross Executive Director Jennifer Capps.

As of Wednesday afternoon the Bowling Green Fire Department was given "stand down orders," which means that those who have volunteered to help battle the blazes in Tennessee are not needed at this time.

