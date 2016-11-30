Glasgow Police Collecting Coats and Toys for Kids in Need - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Glasgow Police Collecting Coats and Toys for Kids in Need

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) - Glasgow Police are teaming up with local businesses to collect coats and toys for area kids. This is the 12th year the police department coordinated the drive, just in time for Christmas. The drive aims to gather donations of coats, toys, shoes, clothes and food for area kids in need. You can drop off items before December 15th at the Cash Express on Happy Valley Road in Glasgow or on December 8th at Walmart. The items will then be distributed to families through the local food bank and family resource center. Officers tell us it's a great way to give back to the community.

