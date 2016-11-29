Wet Roads Lead to a Woman Being Airlifted to a Nashville Hospital

Warren County, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Caneyville, Kentucky woman had to be airlifted to a Nashville hospital after her vehicle overturned due to slick, wet pavement. Warren County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 11,000 block of Kentucky Highway 185 around 8 Tuesday morning after being notified that a woman was trapped in her overturned car. 43-year-old Trenya Pierce was extricated from the vehicle by the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department and transported by Air Evac to the Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Pierce is now listed in fair condition and police believe the slick roadways are what caused the wreck. Drugs and alcohol are not factors at this time, but the crash is under investigation.