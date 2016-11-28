Domestic Violence Call Leads to Drug Arrests

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Two Bowling Green residents were arrested for drug trafficking after police responded to a domestic violence call on Sunday. Warren County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to an apartment on Upper Stone Avenue around 1 PM Sunday after receiving a report about a domestic violence situation. When deputies arrived and announced their intent to come inside, 21-year-old Justin Meredith and 26-year-old Brittany Martin refused to open the door. An investigation that followed showed the two had outstanding felony warrants. Meredith and Martin are being held in the Warren County Jail for a number of drug-related charges.