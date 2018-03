Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Bowling Green company and major employer in the state is mourning the loss of its CEO. Fruit of the Loom President and CEO, Rick Medlin, passed away. Sunday from natural causes. Medlin became the CEO in August of 2010, but prior to that he held many other roles in the company. An interim CEO will be named in the coming days. One of the Company's public relations representatives tells us they are planning some sort of memorial ceremony in Medlin's honor.