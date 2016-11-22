Students Donate a Bus Load to KSP's Cram the Cruiser

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Kentucky State Police's Cram the Cruiser event kicked off Tuesday morning and one group of school kids donated more than 45 boxes of food. It's an annual tradition for KSP to open us their cruiser doors to pack in non-perishable items for people in need over the holiday season. On Tuesday morning a bus full of students from Foundation Christian Academy in Bowling Green dropped off the boxes of food at KSP Post Three on Nashville Road. In Bowling Green you can donate as well any time at KSP Post Three or on December 2nd from 10 AM to 3 PM. In Glasgow you can drop off items on Monday December 5th at Houchens IGA on Happy Valley Road from 10 AM to 3 PM. KSP officers say they are overwhelmed by the generosity of our community.

"It's just an awesome opportunity for us to be able to give back. It's amazing this time of year to see how awesome this community is that we service, to see how giving people are," said KSP Trooper B.J. Eaton.

The event goes through December 12th. The food will then be distributed to local families in need and area food banks just in time for Christmas.