BGPD Reacts to Recent Fatal Police Shootings

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Four officers from three different states are dead after being shot Sunday. The incidents took place in Missouri, Texas and Florida. Two were ambush style, while the other two took place during traffic stops. We do know they were unprovoked shootings, but it's still unclear if they are all connected. With these four shootings included, 58 officers have now been fatally shot so far in 2016 according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Officers with BGPD said this about the situation.

"It's really just unbelievable. I think it's terrible to be targeted just for the uniform you wear," said BGPD Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward.

As far as safety procedures, nothing has changed, but officers are being extra aware.

"The last instance we had in San Antonio, it's not something you can really prepare for, expect, or really think is going to happen to you. We are just more aware of our surroundings every time something like this happens," said Officer Ward.

Officer Ward tells us it would have to be an emergency situation for them to change daily procedures and that decision would come from the Chief of Police.