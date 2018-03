Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A second person is now in custody for the fatal stabbing that took place in Bowling Green Friday night. 41-year-old Anthony Johnson was arrested Saturday for allegedly disposing of the knife used to kill 25-year-old Ryan Porter around midnight on the 1600 block of Johnson Drive. 20-year-old Dionadre Payne was also arrested Saturday and charged with murder. Johnson's charged with tampering with evidence. Both men will appear in court later this month.