2 Arrested, One Suspect on the Loose in Connection to Butler Co. Double Murder

Roundhill, KY (WNKY-TV) - Two people are in custody and one is on the loose in connection to a double murder in Butler County. Kentucky State Police are searching for 33-year-old Charles Lindsey of Roundhill. He's wanted for the murder of two unidentified individuals that were found dead in a burnt car off Region-Reedyville Road on November 9th. KSP arrested 22-year-old Arlexis Kawai of Bowling Green and 21-year-old Helen Rone of Roundhill Friday afternoon and charged them with complicity to murder. Lindsey is described as six-foot-tall, around 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He's considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information contact KSP at 270-782-2010.